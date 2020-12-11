Two juveniles were arrested after a gas station burglary in Lapeer County.
Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Whistle Stop Sunoco Station on North brand Road in North Branch after an alarm went off.
When deputies arrived, they found an open exterior door and set up a perimeter before entering.
No one was found inside but they found signs that alcohol had been stolen.
A deputy and his K-9 partner Axel responded to the scene and were able to track the suspects through a field.
About three quarters of a mile from the gas station two male juveniles were found hiding in a thick bush along a driveway.
The juveniles were arrested and stolen alcohol and vape products were found.
The two suspects were released to their parents and the Lapeer County Prosecutor’s Office was forwarded the report for possible charges.
