Two men were arrested after a barn was found broken into.
On July 25, the property manager of a property in the 1400 block of Hadley Road in Lapeer County found a locked barn broken into around 8:45 p.m., Lapeer County Deputies said.
The manager, a 22-year-old, found a 19-year-old inside the barn. When deputies got to the scene the manager was in the driveway with 19-year Phillip Burke. Burke was arrested immediately, deputies said.
Deputies determined another person was hiding in the barn and told the person to come out.
When the person didn’t come out a deputy said he was going to release Axle, his canine partner.
Allen Ahrens, 19, came out of his hiding place in the barn loft and surrendered, deputies said. Ahrens told deputies he surrendered because he was afraid of the dog.
The property manager had been checking the area frequently because of previous burglaries. Deputies said two barns were broken into and rummaged through.
Ahrens and Burke were taken to the Lapeer County Jail and charged with breaking and entering with intent and larceny in a building.
