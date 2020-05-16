A Kentwood man is in jail after failing to stop at an Ottawa County intersection.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a car versus motorcycle crash on Friday, May 15, at about 8:04 p.m.
Deputies said the crash happened at the intersection of US 31 and James in Holland Township.
According to deputies, the on-scene investigation revealed that a 2010 jeep driven by a 21-year-old Kentwood resident was traveling north on US 31. They said the driver failed to stop for traffic that was starting to back up at the signal for James St.
A 2010 Triumph motorcycle operated by a 21-year-old Kentwood man was slowing for the signal when deputies said he was struck from behind.
According to deputies, the motorcycle operator was thrown from the bike and into the median. Deputies said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
According to deputies, the driver was lodged in the county jail for suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol.
The crash is under investigation.
