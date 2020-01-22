The Genesee County Sheriff will soon get several new pieces of life-saving equipment.
The devices are crucial to stabilizing those going into cardiac arrest.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the Lucas Compression device is a life-saving device. He said he wants to make sure his deputies have all the tools needed for any given situation.
“Of all the things that give people the best chance to survivability for cardiac arrest, all of them agree that early cardiac impressions is the best way of survival,” Swanson said.
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has had six Lucas Compression devices since 2011 and Swanson said they are seeing results.
Swanson said hundreds of people have been saved.
He said the device takes the places of hand compressions performed during CPR by first responders.
“We can put this on a patient that has no pulse and no breathing obviously, turn it on and see circulation restored,” Swanson said.
Swanson said the device removes human error and provides constant compressions. He plans to bring more of them to the area.
“To stay on top of where every sheriff permitted that’s dispatched and certainly on the road has a Lucas Compression device,” Swanson said.
