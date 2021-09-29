The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to talk to friends, family and neighbors after a local woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars.
Sheriff Chris Swanson identified the woman as “Aunt Virginia,” and said she had recently lost her husband when she was contacted by a stranger. The stranger said before her husband died, he won a Mercedes and all she would have to do to get it is pay the taxes.
The woman took a book and placed $25,000 in cash in the pages of the book. Swanson said this strategy is used because scanners can’t find the money.
“The person who did that…we won’t find them, but they’re going to pay for that, and it may not be on this Earth, but they will pay for it,” Swanson said. “If anyone is asking you to send money in a book, it’s a scam.”
