Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said his office located more human trafficking victims in the GHOST sting operation over the weekend.
Swanson said nine more children were rescued. They are still looking for 11 of the 27 children from the operation.
So far, Swanson said they have rescued seven females and nine males.
According to Swanson, there are 11 more children they are looking to locate. He said that four of them are outside of the county and they are working with law enforcement in the areas to locate the children.
