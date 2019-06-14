The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify suspects in the theft of eight utility task vehicles (UTVs) reported stolen on Wednesday.
A fence surrounding Chapman’s Sports Center on Davison Road in Lapeer was cut sometime between 1 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. and the vehicles were started without keys.
The stolen UTVs were driven from the property and loaded onto a trailer on Davison Road.
Suspects were captured on video wearing black hoodies with their faces covered. They were wearing pants with a green and a red stripe along the leg.
A similar theft happened in May in Sanilac County at Ball Equipment in Sandusky. Investigators from both counties are working together to locate the suspects.
The UTVs stolen in Lapeer include two 2017 Youth 50 Outlaws, a 2012, 2018 and two 2019 Polaris RZRs, a 2013 Sportsman, and a 2019 Polaris 1000.
Anyone with information on the suspects or the whereabouts of the stolen equipment can call the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 810-245-1374.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.