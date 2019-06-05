A northern Michigan sheriff’s office is looking for information after a body was found off I-75 Wednesday morning.
Just before 5 a.m., The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to investigate a death on I-75 near mile marker 337 and the Emmet/Cheboygan County line.
Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the body and notify family.
If you saw a man about 35-years-old walking near M-108 and I-75 Wednesday morning, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office.
They’re also asking anyone who was northbound on I-75 between 1 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Wednesday to call the office.
I-75 was shut down while investigators were at the scene, but it has since reopened.
The death remains under investigation.
