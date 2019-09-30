A Genesee County man who was charged and convicted of manslaughter in 2009 for neglecting the care of his elderly mother is now accused of neglecting the care of another family member.
Investigators told TV5 they found his cousin in horrifying conditions.
“All of these elder abuse cases are frustrating because we’re talking about vulnerable people,” said Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell.
Christopher Alan Mukdsi has been charged again for severely neglecting someone in his care.
Pickell said Mukdsi was caring for his 73-year-old cousin who suffered from dementia since 2017. He said that in addition to neglecting his cousin, Mukdsi kept him in a terrible hoarding situation.
Pickell said the house was in deplorable conditions with trash rotting, food, and feces. He believes Mukdsi wasn’t giving his cousin the care he needed. He said he was just doing it for the money.
“He was living rent-free in exchange for caring for the victim. And that’s the same thing that he did when he was living with his mother 10-years-ago. Taking all their money and treating them like that,” Pickell said.
The other case involves Mukdsi’s mother, who had cancer. In 2009, he was charged with manslaughter after she died.
“Mrs. Mukdsi died and before he called 911, and before taking her out and calling the police, he took her out on the porch and washed her down with a hose. When we asked him why he did that, he said he didn’t this his mother would ever want anybody seeing her like that,” Pickell said.
Pickell said when police found his mother’s body, she only weighed 63-pounds.
Mukdsi’s cousin us getting the medical attention he needs.
Mukdsi has been released on a $7,300 bond from a local outreach program.
“They’re trying to work with him and hopefully something good will come out of this, but I seriously doubt it,” Pickell said.
