A 27-year-old Lapeer man was arrested after fleeing from deputies Monday night.
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office was called to a domestic disturbance on Knoll Drive in Lapeer about 10:10 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Initial information obtained by the sheriff's office was that there was an individual armed with a knife inside the residence.
Deputies approached the residence and learned the suspect had left.
Deputies obtained a vehicle description, a 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse, and observed the suspect in the vehicle near the residence.
Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect failed to comply, the sheriff's office said.
The vehicle entered a private business near the intersection of Saginaw and Davis Lake Road and drove across the yard to regain access to the road, the sheriff's office said.
The suspect continued fleeing from deputies reaching speeds about 50 miles per hour on snow-covered roads during incumbent weather conditions, the sheriff's office said.
While pursuing the suspect, deputies learned the suspect was talking on the phone with someone and told them he had intentions of crashing the vehicle. He also remained armed with a knife, the sheriff's office said.
The Lapeer Police Department assisted by blocking the intersection of Saginaw Street and Oregon Road in Lapeer.
The responding deputies were able to successfully demobilize the suspect's vehicle at the intersection about 10:22 p.m.
The suspect, who has since been identified as 27-year-old Aaron Riley, was taken into custody without incident and the knife was secured.
On Dec. 1, Riley was charged with fleeing a police officer in the third degree, driving while license suspended/denied/revoked, and operating while intoxicated with a high blood alcohol concentration (.17 or higher).
