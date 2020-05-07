A 30-year-old Glennie man is in custody after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a house near Standish Thursday morning.
It happened about 1:40 a.m. on US-23, just north of Standish.
The suspect's vehicle caught on fire after the crash, causing the house to also catch fire, the Arenac County Sheriff's Office said.
The suspect fled the scene with a child, the sheriff's office said.
K9 Officer Jagger and his handler were deployed to the scene. They located the suspect and the child hiding in a barn, the sheriff's office said.
The suspect has been charged with operating while intoxicated, child endangerment, and leaving the scene of an accident.
No one was injured during the incident.
