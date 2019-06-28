A man was arrested in west Michigan after witnesses said he punched a dog until it was unconscious.
Thomas Anderson, 48 from Muskegon, told Oceana County Sheriff’s Deputies his dog was “being defiant” when they found him leaving the Hesperia Dam.
Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast said multiple witnesses called 911 around 1 a.m. on June 16 and reported a man had punched his dog with a closed fist at least 10 times.
Witnesses said Anderson put the limp dog in the bed of his truck and drive away. They were able to give deputies a detailed description on the man’s vehicle and deputies caught up to him quickly.
The dog, described as a 100-pound hound, was found leaning up against the truck bed but was conscious when deputies got to them, Mast said.
Anderson gave a brief statement about his dog being defiant and not wanting to have a defiant dog. Witnesses were able to give deputies detailed accounts, according to Mast.
The dog was taken to the area animal control shelter for safe keeping and is still there, Mast said.
Anderson was arraigned on one misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals.
Mast said Hesperia Dam is a popular place to fish at all hours of the day, so it isn’t uncommon for people to be at that area late at night or early in the morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.