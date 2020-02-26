A 22-year-old Lake Orion man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl he met online.
The two met on a video chat app while the girl was using a school provided laptop, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
The conversation laid out a relationship where the suspect, Alec Maresh, was telling her how beautiful she was, Swanson said.
That resulted in the pair meeting in person, Swanson said, adding Maresh went to her house about 11 p.m. and she snuck out of her window.
Maresh is accused of sexually assaulting the girl in his truck.
Maresh then let the girl out of his truck and she couldn't get in her house so she knocked on the door, Swanson said, adding her parents answered the door to find her half-dressed.
That's when the girl's school and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office got involved.
"This little one was obviously terrified, embarrassed, ashamed," Swanson said.
Maresh has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
He has since bonded out of jail.
"This guy, he's a predator," Swanson said. "He absolutely knew her age."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.