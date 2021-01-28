A Gratiot County man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his wife Wednesday afternoon.
It happened about 4:25 p.m. at a home in the village of Elwell on Jan. 27.
The suspect, 44-year-old Troy Burke, told another person he had shot and killed his wife, Gratiot County Sheriff Michael Morris said.
The sheriff’s office responded to the scene and discovered 29-year-old Jessica Burke dead inside a home.
The suspect was taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning. He was subsequently arrested and charged with open murder and felony firearm.
Burke is being held without bond.
He is due back in court on Feb. 11 for a probable cause conference.
