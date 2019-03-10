A Michigan man crashed into a ditch and fled to a nearby home where he became very combative.
On Mar. 9 at about 5:40 p.m. Sanilac Central Dispatch received a call from a resident that lived in Worth Township regarding a vehicle that had just crashed in a ditch and the driver was seen getting in a vehicle and leaving the scene.
Deputies arrived and investigated which determined that the driver was eastbound on Fisher Rd. and lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle hit the curb of a driveway on the north side of the road causing it to go airborne, then hit a brick pillar by the driveway, before landing in the ditch.
Officials said that a 22-year-old male from Croswell was believed to be the driver.
Before Deputies could respond to the male’s residence, Central Dispatch received another call from that home requesting assistance due to a combative person.
Deputies said that when they arrived on scene to de-escalate the situation, they saw that the man was injured from the accident and appeared to be intoxicated.
Croswell EMS responded to treat the man and transfer him to Port Huron McLaren Hospital for further treatment.
Officials said that charges will be sought through the prosecutor’s office and that speed and alcohol were factors in the accident.
The man’s name is being withheld pending court action.
