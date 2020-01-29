The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-vehicle crash in the Looking Glass River off 1-69 near mile marker 113.
According to police, when they arrived to the scene, a vehicle had drifted off the roadway into the median where it struck a sign and a section of the guardrail before launching over a concrete barrier into the river.
The driver, a 56-year-old Clio man, was entrapped in his vehicle with icy cold water while fire and rescue worked to remove him from the vehicle, police said.
The victim was given CPR during the rescue effort and was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
