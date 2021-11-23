A 68-year-old man is dead after deputies in Tuscola County believe a combine fell on him while he was changing a tire.
On Nov. 22 about 11:50 a.m., first responders were sent to a farm on Graf Road near Deckerville Road in Almer Township for a man pinned under a combine.
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, Fairgrove Fire Department and MMR were sent to the scene. When they arrived, emergency personnel determined a 68-year-old man passed away.
The sheriff’s office believes the victim was trying to change a tire and the combine fell off its support. An autopsy has been scheduled with the medical examiner.
