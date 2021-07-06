A Huron County family awoke to their brother dead and severely burned after he was burning brush the night before.
Deputies from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Crown Road in Meade Township on July 5. A 68-year-old man from Filion was found dead with severe burns, Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.
Kenneth Periso was last seen the night before burning brush and watching it from a chair near an outbuilding, Hanson said.
Periso lives with his brother and sister who went to bed at the time. Periso stayed outside, drinking beer, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to the preliminary investigation from deputies and the Huron County Medical Examiner’s Office, Periso accidentally fell into the fire and got himself back to the chair.
When the sister woke up the next morning, she found him deceased and severely burned, Hanson said.
No foul play is suspected at this time and an autopsy has been ordered.
