Bay Co. pedestrian crash
Source: WNEM

A 52-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Bay County.

It happened in the area of E. Fisher Road and S. Euclid Avenue about 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30.

An 18-year-old was traveling northbound on Euclid in a Chevy Equinox when a 52-year-old man was lying in the road, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, identified as John Ovalle III, was struck by the vehicle and died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators are now waiting on the results of an autopsy report.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.