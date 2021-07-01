A 52-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Bay County.
It happened in the area of E. Fisher Road and S. Euclid Avenue about 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30.
An 18-year-old was traveling northbound on Euclid in a Chevy Equinox when a 52-year-old man was lying in the road, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, identified as John Ovalle III, was struck by the vehicle and died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators are now waiting on the results of an autopsy report.
