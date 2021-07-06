A 66-year-old man was found dead floating in a Huron County lake on Monday, July 5.
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 3:16 p.m. about a 66-year-old homeowner seen floating unresponsive in a lake near S. Lakeshore Road in Sherman Township. The man, identified as Jeffrey Hineman, told his wife and friends he was going to take a lake bath in chest-deep water, Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.
CPR efforts were used but Hineman was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered.
The Eastern Huron Ambulance Service and Huron County Medical Examiner’s Office also assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.