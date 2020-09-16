Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the undergarments of victims were found during the arrest of a Genesee County man.
According to Swanson, John Herd was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 9 after his alleged victim called 911.
Herd is charged with criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree and indecent exposure.
Swanson said Herd took advantage of the situation he was in but fortunately, the victim had the courage to contact law enforcement.
According to Swanson, undergarments were found during the arrest. It is unclear if they only belonged to the one victim or if there are others.
Swanson said perpetrators keep things for treasures.
He is urging anyone to come forward if they were in contact with Herd and have an uncomfortable feeling. He said victims can contact the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 810-257-3422 to report it.
