A man from Sanilac County is recovering in the hospital after he was pinned underneath an overturned backhoe.
Sanilac County 911 received a call about the incident on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 3:45 p.m. Deputies, along with the Croswell Fire Department and Croswell EMS, were sent to Wagner and Harrington roads in Buel Township.
A 64-year-old man from Croswell was operating a backhoe with another 64-year-old man from Croswell when the backhoe overturned in a ditch, according to the initial investigation. The rider was then pinned under the equipment.
The operator called for help and used other equipment to free the man with Croswell Fire and EMS, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said. The injured man was taken to Port Huron McLaren Hospital.
