A 54-year-old Sanilac County man was injured in a crash Friday afternoon.
It happened about 1:30 p.m. on Washington Street in Melvin.
Tim Eagle, 54, was traveling south on Washington Street when he lost control of his vehicle, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said.
The vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole causing the vehicle to partially overturn.
Eagle was the only person in the vehicle, and he was ejected from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
Eagle was treated at the scene and transported to Lapeer McLaren. His condition is unclear.
The crash remains under investigation.
