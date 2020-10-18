A man died Saturday night after an accident on a farm in Huron County.
Huron County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a Michigan Sugar piling ground on Limerick Road in Meade Township just before 10 p.m. Saturday.
According to investigators, 64-year-old Gary E. Stockoski had unlatched his tailgate to dump the contents of his truck into a piler.
Somehow Stockoski ended up in the piler and was left with extensive injuries, deputies said.
He died from the injuries.
An autopsy has been ordered by the sheriff's office and they are continuing to investigate the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.