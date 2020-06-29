A 21-year-old man died Sunday after a crash with farming equipment in Midland County.
Midland County Sherriff’s Deputies said 21-year-old Noah Jennell from Breckenridge, Mich., was headed westbound on West Redstone Road in Jasper Township just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Jennell’s 2006 green Saturn Ion hit the back-end of a hay merger that was being pulled by a tractor.
Jennell was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the tractor was uninjured.
Deputies said neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, but the Saturn’s airbags did deploy.
The crash is still under investigation. While drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors, deputies said they are waiting on a toxicology report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.