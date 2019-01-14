A 33-year-old Port Huron man was pinned inside his van after running into the back of a waste management truck, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office.
Sanilac Central Dispatch was called to the scene at approximately 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 14 after receiving a call stating a car had just rear-ended a garbage disposal truck.
The caller told dispatch the person in the van was bleeding and pinned inside the vehicle.
According to Deputy Chad Adams, the investigation determined the waste management garbage truck had its blinker on and was turning east onto Roehl Drive off S. Lakeshore Road in Sanilac County’s Worth Township when it was rear-ended.
Aaron Baranowski was driving the full-size Chevrolet Express work van that rear-ended the garbage truck, the sheriff's office said.
Baranowski was pinned inside the work van and had to be extracted by the Burtchville Fire Department.
He was treated on scene and transported to Port Huron McLaren Hospital by Croswell EMS for further treatment of his injuries.
The driver of the waste management truck, 36-year-old Thomas Gerke of Yale, and his passenger were not injured.
It was determined the driver of the van was not wearing his seatbelt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Burtchville Fire Department and Rescue.
