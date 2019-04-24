Lapeer County Sheriff’s arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor he was watching while the parents were away.
On Sunday, April 21st at 12:37 a.m., Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of sexual assault involving a minor child at a residence in Columbiaville.
Deputies learned that Frank Green, 54, moved into a relative’s house in August of 2018. Prior, Green lived in Georgia for 12 years.
Deputies said that Green was watching the child for the parents while they were temporarily away. They said that the parents attempted to call the child and became concerned when there was no answer.
The parents then called someone else to go to the home and check on the child. Deputies said that upon entering the home, the individual suspected that sexual abuse was transpiring. They said the suspicions were immediately reported to the police.
Detective Sergeant Robert Wells arrested Green on Monday, April 22nd.
According to Deputies, Green was taken to Lapeer County Jail on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct.
Deputies believe that this was not an isolated incident and that there may be additional victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.