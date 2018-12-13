A man is in custody after officials said he snuck into a woman’s vehicle after she stopped at a gas station, forced her to drive away, and then assaulted her.
Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel said the 26-year-old woman, from the St. Charles area, stopped at the Marathon gas station on M-52 in St. Charles early Thursday morning.
When she went in to the store to pay, investigators said a 44-year-old man snuck into the back seat, and lay down on the floor.
When she returned to her vehicle and prepared to drive to work, the suspect produced a weapon, forced her to drive west of St. Charles about 5 miles where he assaulted her, according to officials.
The victim said she was able to get away by jumping out of her vehicle while it was moving. She then made her way to a home where the homeowners called 911 at around 6:49 a.m.
Officials said the suspect may have also tried to hit her with the vehicle as she escaped.
The suspect drove away, but was caught about two hours later at an apartment complex where his girlfriend lives.
The man’s name has not yet been released, but Sheriff Federspiel said the man is a registered sex offender in Saginaw County.
Federspiel also said the man may have driven to the gas station, and was casing the area, waiting for a victim.
Officials added the victim, and suspect did not know each other.
The victim is recovering at a Saginaw hospital.
If you have any information, call the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 790-5456.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.