Investigators believe a man suffered a medical event, causing him to crash his vehicle in Sanilac County.
On Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:55 p.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a call about the crash on M-90 near Jordan Road in Speaker Township.
A 55-year-old man from Melvin was heading east on M-90 in a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer when he suffered a medical event, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office. He then lost control of his vehicle, went into a ditch and struck a tree.
The 55-year-old man was treated at the scene and then taken to Port Huron McLaren by Marlette EMS for treatment of his injuries. Sanilac County deputies were assisted by the Speaker Township Fire Department.
