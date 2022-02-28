An Isabella County man was arrested after investigators say he threatened residents with a chainsaw because he was upset a dog defecated on the floor inside a Chippewa Township home.
Deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence in the 11000 block of E. Pickard Road about 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 14. The deputies received a 911 call from the residence reporting a man threatening people with a chainsaw, Sheriff Michael Main said. The caller also reported the man was cutting items inside the residence with the chainsaw.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they were told the man had run out of the residence with his girlfriend. The deputies located the woman hiding behind a tree. They then located the suspect, a 37-year-old Chippewa Township man, at a neighboring residence, Main said.
Deputies also located a chainsaw inside the original residence, and one of the bedrooms was heavily damaged from the tool, Main said.
After interviewing witnesses, deputies determined the suspect had gotten upset over a dog that had defecated on the floor, Main said.
The man then threatened other people inside the home with the chainsaw and began to cut up items in the home, Main said.
At one point, the suspect threw the chainsaw and hit another person, causing a small laceration, Main said.
The suspect was arrested and lodged at the jail.
