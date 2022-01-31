Authorities in Genesee County are investigating a possible case of animal abuse involving a dog.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says the incident started as a domestic dispute between Nick Mendoza, the dog’s owner, and a woman.
Mendoza texted pictures to his girlfriend threatening the dog including a picture that shows a knife against the dog’s throat and what appears to be a wound on the dog’s head.
“Then he sends these text messages, ‘answer the phone before this dog dies.’ Now I’ve seen a lot of things, not trying to be mellow dramatic, but when you use animals or children in a domestic that takes it to a whole new level,” Swanson said.
Swanson said Mendoza sent another message saying, “the dog will be dead in a matter of a few minutes if you don’t answer.”
Mendoza is lodged in jail and charged with torture of an animal, witness intimidation, and as a habitual offender. The dog is now in the custody of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.
