A man whose body was found Wednesday morning in a Saginaw County river died of natural causes.
Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel said the truck was found about 9:15 a.m. on July 31 off Miller Road in Saginaw County, and the body of an adult male was inside.
“We activated our dive team, the dive team responded, got into the water, helped the tow-truck hook up the bumper of the pick-up truck that was in the water, pulled it out and there was the body of an adult male inside the cab of the pick-up truck,” Federspiel said.
The sheriff said the man is 73-years-old and from Montcalm County. He said the man had a heart attack, and lost control, causing his vehicle to become completely submerged in the water of a canal off Swan Creek
It’s believed the truck was in the water about 24-48 hours before being discovered.
