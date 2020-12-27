The sheriff's office is investigating after two people were found dead in a Sanilac County home.
Just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sanilac County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a home in the 7000 block of Suerwier Road in Sanilac Township.
A 53-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were found dead inside the home, deputies said.
The two victims lived in the house where they were found.
Deputies believe this is an isolated incident and the case remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.