A man who sparked a manhunt Friday morning is in custody.
Gratiot County Sheriff Douglas Wright said the man, who was under investigation for alleged drug activities, ditched his vehicle near the Rails-to-Trails entrance on Lincoln Road near Alma at around 6 a.m. as multiple agencies were following him.
Wright said the suspect drove about a quarter-of-a-mile into a field before running off on foot.
Investigators called in K-9 Officers who tracked him to a dilapidated barn off Rich Road, near the intersection of M-46 (Monroe Road).
He was taken into custody around 10 a.m. and check out for possible cold-related injuries because he was not wearing a coat.
The suspect, who has not been named, is described as a 6’ tall man who weighs around 205 pounds and has brown hair.
Gratiot County Central Dispatch were asking that people in the area of Lincoln Road, Winans Road, M-46, and Rich Road lock their doors and windows. This shelter in place has now been lifted.
The situation caused Luce Road Early Childhood Learning Center students and staff to be dropped off at Alma High School as a precaution, as Wright said the situation started about 2-miles away from the building.
The Shepherd Police Department confirms this is connected to a situation in the Village of Shepherd early this morning where multiple police agencies responded.
We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
