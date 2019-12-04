Deputies in Bay County believe a medical incident may be the cause of a fatal crash on I-75.
On Tuesday, Dec. 3 at about 12 noon, a crash was reported on I-75 near Union Rd. just north of US-10.
Deputies said witnesses said a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox heading southbound in the right lane on the interstate made an abrupt left turn, crossing multiple lanes before crashing into the median.
Deputies said 69-year-old Michael Messer was the driver of the car.
Deputies believe the crash was likely caused by a medical incident, but the cause is still under investigation.
There is no further information at this time, TV5 will update you as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.