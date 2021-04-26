A man is dead after investigators believe he had a medical issue just before a vehicle crash.
Tuscola County Central Dispatch got a call about an unknown vehicle crash on M-25, near Sheridan Road, in Akron Township at 11:56 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.
The 911 caller said the victim, a 61-year-old man from Bay City, was unresponsive and the vehicle’s doors were locked. The caller then broke out a window and learned the victim was not breathing, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.
Paramedics and firefighters arrived on the scene a few minutes later. First responders checked the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. No lifesaving efforts were used as the victim was beyond help, the sheriff’s office said.
According to the sheriff’s office's investigation, the 61-year-old man was westbound on M-25 when the vehicle gradually left the roadway and struck a guidewire. It then struck a utility pole that broke in half. The vehicle came to a stop after going through a worked farm field.
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said there were no signs of braking or evasive maneuvers by the driver. The 61-year-old man was the only person inside the vehicle.
According to the preliminary investigation, the driver may have suffered from a medical issue that may have caused the crash. The crash does not appear to have been the cause of the fatality.
This incident remains under investigation by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were assisted by ACW Ambulance, the Unionville Fire Department, Michigan State Police, and Michigan Institute of Forensic Science and Medicine.
