The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying two men caught on camera trying to break into a building.
On Wednesday, June 26, at 9:45 a.m., Lapeer County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Dick Coulters Equipment on Lake Pleasant Road in North Branch.
When deputies arrived, they found someone had attempted to burglarize the location the night before.
Officials said video footage from the business captured two people about 12:06 a.m. on Wednesday.
According to surveillance, they entered the building from the north entrance and tried to enter into three different locations but were unsuccessful.
According to officials, the first suspect is a male who is about 6' and weighs 200 pounds. He was wearing an orange T-shirt, gray sweet pants, and a gray ski mask.
Officials said the second suspect is a male who is about 6' and weighs about 170 pounds. He wore a blue hooded sweatshirt with yellow letters on the back, blue jeans, and a yellow T-shirt covering his head.
According to surveillance, one of the men fell over pallets and may have broken something.
A neighboring business captured a Chevrolet Malibu within their parking lot around the time of this attempted burglary. The model year is between 2004 and 2007. It is white or light silver, with a panoramic glass on the roof.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 810-245-1374 or the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau.
