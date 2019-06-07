The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said a mother is charged with human trafficking her 6-year-old daughter.
The sheriff’s office said 20 others were arrested for crimes related to soliciting sex with underage children in this case as well.
The newly formed Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team plans to release more details on these arrests.
Genesee County Sheriff Robert J. Pickell will be holding a press conference on Monday, June 10 at 10 a.m. to provide more information.
