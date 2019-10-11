An ongoing neighbor dispute resulted in a mother and her daughter going to jail, according to Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson.
The sheriff's office responded to more than 20 calls for incidents related to the dispute since May, Hanson said.
The incidents have happened in the 2700 block of S. Thomas Road in Sheridan Township.
"As what happens all too many times in situations like this one, as times goes on and intentional escalation occurs, someone either gets hurt or ends up in jail," Hanson said.
The sheriff added issues like these are normally over things like blight, noise or personalities and can be resolved with rational thinking.
On Thursday, 62-year-old Stella Pawloski and her 37-year-old daughter Stardust Padilla-Medina were arrested on charges of stalking.
The pair remains in jail on a $10,000 bond.
"We ask residents who are involved in an ongoing feud, or about to get involved in one, please realize that unwarranted aggression will eventually lead to disrupting and inconveniencing the aggressor’s life, well beyond just giving the other side a hard time," Hanson said.
Hanson said the incidents in question have involved arguing, assaultive behavior, trespassing, profanity, intimidation and other acts.
