Two victims, and a suspect were shot during an incident Tuesday night in the Saginaw County community of Chesaning.
Sheriff Bill Federspiel said it started shortly after 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of South Front Street.
While the motive is still unclear, Federspiel said the two victims, both women in their mid-to-late-40s, lived together in the home and knew the suspect.
One of the victims was found outside the home with a gunshot wound, the other escaped the home, and had also been shot.
The suspect, a woman around 50-years-old, surrendered peacefully to the police after a short standoff.
She was also shot, which the sheriff believes happened during a struggle with the victims.
The suspect was taken to the hospital, but has been moved to the Saginaw County Jail, according to Federspiel.
At last check, the victims were still hospitalized.
Federspiel said that a gun was found at the scene, and that at least four shots had been fired during the incident.
Stay with WNEM TV5 for more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.