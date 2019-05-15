A man has been charged, accused of drinking, and then sparking a high-speed chase on his motorcycle.
The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant Roy McCollum was at the corner of M-46 and Begole Road on May 10 at around 4:07 p.m. when he saw a motorcycle accelerate at a high rate of speed, north on Begole.
Lt. McCollum followed him, turning on his lights as speeds approached 100 mph, and eventually 120 mph.
Gratiot County Undersheriff Mike Morris said the driver of the motorcycle kept going, crossing the Isabella County line until he got hung up in traffic near Shepherd.
That’s when Morris said the Lieutenant was able to take advantage of the traffic and cut off the driver at a slow speed.
McCollum reported the driver, Michael Noyes, 42, from St. Louis, smelled like he had been drinking, and was taken into custody.
A search of Noyes’ backpack turned up two handguns, both were loaded. Noyes did not have a valid CPL license, according to Morris.
Noyes was arrested, and arraigned on charges including OWI, fleeing and eluding, and carrying concealed weapons.
He was released from custody with a Soberlink, which is a tether that detects alcohol in the blood system.
No one was hurt.
