The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that fatally injured a Gladwin County man.
On Sept. 27, deputies responded to the intersection of North Eastman Road and East Schneider Court in Larkin Township.
According to the sheriff's office, a maroon 2012 Harley Davidson, driven by 44-year-old Jason Gransden, was traveling northbound while a blue 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 29-year-old Midland County man, was traveling southbound.
The driver of the Silverado failed to yield the right of way to Gransden’s motorcycle and was struck on the passenger’s side, the sheriff's office said.
Gransden was thrown from the motorcycle. He was later transported to MidMichigan Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead on Oct. 3 due to injuries sustained from the crash. The other driver was uninjured.
Gransden was wearing a helmet at the time of the cash. The front airbag was deployed in the Silverado.
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting toxicology reports to determine if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
