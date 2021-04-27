The suspect accused of shooting two Central Michigan University students at an off-campus apartment over the weekend has been arrested.
The suspect was taken into custody in the Detroit area on Tuesday, April 27. The Isabella County Sheriff's Office credited the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team for their help in the arrest.
The suspect was arrested on a 10-count felony warrant for the shooting. The investigation determined the suspect and several other people had come from the Detroit area on Friday, April 23 to Mt. Pleasant to visit local establishments, the sheriff's office said. After the establishments closed, the group then went to a gathering they heard about at an apartment on Deerfield Road.
An altercation between people at the party and the group from Detroit started. During the fight, the suspect grabbed a firearm from a car and started to fire into the apartment, hitting two men, the sheriff's office said.
After the shooting, the suspect and the group from Detroit fled the scene and returned to the Detroit area, the sheriff's office said.
"[The suspect] and the others from Detroit have no connection to our community, the apartment complex and/or Central Michigan University," Sheriff Michael Main said.
Detectives are working on the case as additional charges will be coming on another person involved in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.