The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is asking for help getting justice for a Hooters' employee who was murdered Tuesday night.
"From everyone's account, Donald was a hardworking, keep to himself kind of guy and into his kids. So, it's sad, so sad to have to tell his daughter and his father and other family members last night," Sheriff William Federspiel said.
It was an awful scene for Federspiel Tuesday night. He said family members of 38-year-old Donald Patrick Jr. learned of a shooting at Hooters in Kochville Township, where Patrick worked, through social media.
When his family arrived at the scene, Federspiel confirmed their worst fears, telling them their loved one was gone.
"He closed the store, was by himself from what we can understand from witnesses and other employees,” Federspiel said. “And [he] walked out of the store to go to his car and someone we believe came up from behind, maybe in an ambush style and shot him."
Federspiel did not give a motive, but he said this probably wasn't a random act of violence.
"More than likely the suspect knew the victim," he said.
Federspiel said a passerby heard five or six gunshots and saw someone in a white hoodie running towards the nearby Walmart parking lot. Federspiel said it is believed the suspect got into a vehicle and left.
"We're getting some leads, We're getting some tips, that hasn't led to an arrest, but any information is great information for us because we're starting from scratch," he said.
Now Federspiel is pleading with the public for help, all to get justice for Patrick.
Federspiel has a message for the person who pulled the trigger.
"Turn yourself in,” he said. “We'll catch you. So, turn yourself in. You can run, you can hide, but only for so long."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.