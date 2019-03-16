The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said there does not appear to be an active shooter at the University of Michigan.
The sheriff's office said the reports are unfounded at this time.
The university previously said there was possibly an active shooter in Mason Hall on it Ann Arbor campus.
Campus police are asking students to stay away from Angell and Mason Halls while they continue to investigate.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
