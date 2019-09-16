Authorities say a southern Michigan sheriff's deputy who fatally struck an 11-year-old boy with his patrol vehicle will not be criminally charged.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matt Saxton tells the Battle Creek Enquirer Monday that a prosecutor reviewed an investigation report and declined to seek charges in the May 28 crash in Battle Creek, about 120 miles (190 kilometers) west of Detroit.
Saxton says the deputy may still face internal sanctions.
The deputy was responding to a burglary call when he struck and killed Norman Hood Jr. He hadn't activated his vehicle's overhead lights and siren. The sheriff's office believes the boy turned his minibike into the path of the patrol car.
Hood's family has filed a lawsuit seeking $25 million. It lists the county and unnamed deputy as defendants.
