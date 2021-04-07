A home inspector was arrested after a camera allegedly caught him using an Elmo doll to pleasure himself inside someone else’s home.
Kevin Wayne VanLuven, 59, was arraigned in Oakland County Court on one count of aggravated indecent exposure and malicious destruction of property under $200, Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies said.
He was arrested Wednesday from an incident that happened on March 12. Deputies said he was inspecting a home in Oxford Township for a couple who was selling their home.
The couple told investigators VanLuven and the buyer’s real estate agent were let into the home for the inspection. The female homeowner got an alert on her phone that there was movement in the nursery and when she opened the nursery monitor app, she said she saw VanLuven in the room.
She told investigators she saw him start to touch himself, so she started recording the video. She said she saw him pick up a doll from the floor of the nursery, pleasure himself with it and put it back.
Deputies were called to the home and VanLuven said he had moved the doll to look at the outlet behind it but when he was told about the camera deputies said he made incriminating statements and apologized.
“Just when I think I have seen it all, someone steps up and surprises me with a new level of disturbing actions,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “Sadly, in today’s world we cannot take it on faith that the people we let into our homes can be trusted. We cannot always presume that employers have done their job and have confidence their employees are trustworthy and are there to do the job for which they’ve been hired. This is a disgusting reminder to be cautious about who you let into your home. The actions of these homeowners will likely prevent this defendant from going into anyone else’s home.”
VanLuven will be back in court on April 12.
