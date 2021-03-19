Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says the Upper Peninsula now has its own human oppression strike team modeled after his team down state.
It’s the result of the well-known success of Swanson’s G.H.O.S.T., Genesee County Human Oppression Strike Team. Swanson said he has provided them with a playbook to conduct their own sting operations to catch sexual predators.
Sheriff’s offices and police departments from 15 counties joined state police, the FBI and Homeland Security to create the Upper Peninsula Human Oppression Strike Team.
In a Facebook Live on Friday, March 19, Swanson announced the results of the U.P.’s first sting, Operation Northern Exposure, that resulted in the arrests of six men ranging in ages from 32 to 64.
“One of the six, upon his arrest, his four-year-old daughter was still in the car seat playing on her tablet," said Swanson in Facebook Live tonight just over the Mackinaw Bridge in the Upper Peninsula.
Swanson said his team has been working for the last two months with prosecutors to create the training manual to successfully captures predators.
“I couldn’t turn them down because I knew one of our victim’s from Davison was taken all the way to Benzie County, which is just south of Traverse City, so predators have no boundaries,” said Swanson.
Swanson said one predator off the streets can save the lives of 25 victims.
“The U.P. can sleep a little safer knowing that your U.P. Human Oppression Strike Team is on watch,” said Swanson.
(1) comment
That freak perv in the photo, David Custer, is lucky the cops got to him before the kids father put a bullet in his brain. Looks like class 1 offender, creepy kid-diddler smile. Sicko.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.