“We take it very serious with how we handle people that have the right to vote and make sure they have the opportunity to vote,” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
With just 13 days left until the election, Swanson is making sure the jail population gets a chance to vote.
“I want you to know first-hand. We have a policy; we have a protocol.”
The sheriff says since Oct. 16, they began the process of allowing pretrial detainees the opportunity to both register to vote and request absentee ballots.
Over the first three days they received 113 absentee ballot requests from the detainee population. And 64 requests for voter registration.
The sheriff added additional assistance to help inmates understand and have the opportunity to vote.
That included bringing in Johnell Allen-Bey who helps run Nation Outside, a resource for formerly incarcerated people, like himself.
“Out of the 83 counties is 82 county. Being Genesee County would be the first to implement a plan of action. To make sure that every person in here has the right as a citizen, as a constitutional right to vote in the election,” Allen-Bay said.
He said reading levels and understanding the ballot can sometimes be difficult. So, he helps detainees understand the ballot and what they are voting for.
Swanson adds that inmates have had the right to vote before, but now they will have everything they need to make sure their vote is counted.
“What we’re doing is making sure is that the process is the most transparent it’s ever been.”
