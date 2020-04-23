Deputies are trying return a Grand Traverse County man's money back to him after witnesses say he threw his money out of his car window.
A sum of money was found on County Road in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township on April 15.
After talking with witnesses, the sheriff's office determined that a 60-year-old man from Interlochen was confused and threw the money out of his car window while driving.
Most of the money has been found and returned to the sheriff’s office by residents, members of the Blair Township Fire Department, and Blair Township administration.
The money will be returned to the 60-year-old man and his son, the sheriff’s office said.
Currently, there is still $500 unaccounted for.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 995-5000.
